CrimeFighters: Wife's plea to help find husband's killer

EMBED </>More Videos

CrimeFighters: Wife's plea to help find husband's killer. Watch this report from Action News at 10:30 p.m. on August 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man's widow says police need one more piece of information to finally put her husband's killer behind bars.

Selena Pinkney says police need someone to come forward to help solve the murder of her husband, David.

"They know who this person is, they do know it's a young guy," she said. "They don't have the witness statement to put, to say he did it."

On February 2, 2017, David had gone out, which Selena says was not unusual.

But he never came home.

"That's when I started calling and calling and he wasn't answering which was odd," she said.

The next morning, Selena dropped their baby daughter at her mother's house and went to work.

That's when she says she got the call that changed her life.

"My father called me to say 'I'm sorry for your loss' not realizing he was telling me that he was killed," she said.

Just after midnight police were called to the 1800 block of South 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

That's where they found David suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a couple of hours later.

"Apparently he was at an after-hours place where he was where this took place," Selena said.

Selena says she was told that David had gotten into a verbal altercation with someone inside the bar.

"He came out to leave, got in the car and the guy walked up on him and shot him through the driver's side window," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"I just want to be able to tell my daughter, when I have to explain this to her, I just want to be able to say to her 'They got him,'" said Selena.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrime fightersmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
Junkyard fire sends plume of smoke over North Philly
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
Did you know? NJ has a home to take care of wolves
Show More
AccuWeather: A little more humid on Sunday
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
Perfect weather brings folks in Philly outdoors
Events across Philly prepare kids to go back to school
More News