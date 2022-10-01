Ocean City, NJ man becomes new Jeopardy! champion

WATCH LIVE

20 minutes ago
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Ocean City, New Jersey man became the new Jeopardy! champion on Friday night.

Cris Pannullo, who works as a customer success operations manager, beat out four-day champ David Sibley to win $29,579.

Pannullo went into Final Jeopardy with $29,800.

The question was: "While working for British Naval Intelligence during World War II, he was code-named 17F."

The correct answer was Ian Flemming.

Pannullo didn't guess the correct answer, but he only wagered $221 and secured the win.

Watch Jeopardy! on Monday to see how far the South Jersey native will go.

