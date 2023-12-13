Emma Stone, 'Poor Things' nominated for Critics Choice Awards

'Barbie' leads with 18 nominations, 'Poor Things' tied 'Oppenheimer' with 13
LOS ANGELES -- "Poor Things" is *rich* in Critics Choice Awards nominations. The movie, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, earned 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress for Stone, Best Supporting Actor for Ruffalo and Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos.
"Poor Things" tells the story of Bella, a young woman brought back to life as an experiment by a brilliant but unorthodox scientist.
"Bella is unique in all ways and the filmmaking is too," Stone told On the Red Carpet. "She had no shame, no self judgment, was totally open to all experiences, totally free and that it was important to tell that story in the way that we wanted to tell it."
"We are so excited to celebrate this year's remarkable projects, performances and the people who made it all possible at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "This year saw an incredible number of blockbuster hits and beautiful stories brought to life in these exceptional films."
"Barbie" And "Oppenheimer" were among those blockbuster hits. "Barbie" leads with 18 nominations and "Oppenheimer" tied "Poor Things" with 13.
"All Of Us Strangers" earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.
"Elemental" and "Wish" got nominations for Best Animated Feature. "Wish" is also up for Best Song.
"The Creator" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" are up for Best Visual Effects.
The Critics Choice Awards will be handed out January 14. Chelsea Handler will host the ceremony.
The full list of nominations is below.
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 29th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
Calah Lane - Wonka
Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
BEST DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Samy Burch - May December
Alex Convery - Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
David Hemingson - The Holdovers
Celine Song - Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
Tony McNamara - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Matthew Libatique - Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan - Poor Things
Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City
BEST EDITING
William Goldenberg - Air
Nick Houy - Barbie
Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro - Maestro
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
Lindy Hemming - Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple
Holly Waddington - Poor Things
Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST COMEDY
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST SONG
"Dance the Night" - Barbie
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Road to Freedom" - Rustin
"This Wish" - Wish
"What Was I Made For" - Barbie
BEST SCORE
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow
Ludwig Gransson - Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie