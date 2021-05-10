Crocs donating 50,000 shoes to healthcare workers

Crocs is donating 50,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers starting today.There will be 10,000 pairs a day will be given through Friday.The "Crocs at Work" are slip-resistant and have footbed liners for comfort.Last year Crocs donated more than 860-thousand free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.Crocs says there's no better way to say "thank you" than by doing it all over again.