Crossing guard hit by vehicle in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crossing guard was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

The woman was hit around 4 p.m. at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue.

There was no word on the woman's exact condition.

The view from Chopper 6 showed police tape around two vehicles stopped at the scene.

A school bus was also on the scene. Police say the victim fell in front of a school bus after being struck, but was not hit by the bus.
