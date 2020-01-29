PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crossing guard was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
The 61-year-old woman was hit around 4 p.m. at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Police say that a red Nissan Versa ran a red light, struck an SUV, and careened into the woman who was standing in the crosswalk while working as a crossing guard.
The woman is listed in critical condition at this time.
The driver of the Versa was taken into police custody.
Crossing guard hit by vehicle in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More