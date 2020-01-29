Crossing guard hit by vehicle in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crossing guard was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.The 61-year-old woman was hit around 4 p.m. at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue.Police say that a red Nissan Versa ran a red light, struck an SUV, and careened into the woman who was standing in the crosswalk while working as a crossing guard.The woman is listed in critical condition at this time.The driver of the Versa was taken into police custody.