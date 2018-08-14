Crowbar crashes through windshield, kills former prosecutor in Massachusetts

EMILY SHAPIRO
A former Worcester County, Massachusetts, prosecutor died suddenly after a crowbar crashed through his windshield Monday.

John Madaio was driving his SUV in the town of Spencer when a crowbar that was kicked-up or fell from another car crashed through the windshield, the Spencer Police Department said. Madaio, 63, was struck in the head.

His car veered off the road, hit a curb and an empty car in a parking lot before it went over an embankment and came to a stop, police said.

First responders broke the passenger window to reach him, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Madaio, of Paxton, Massachusetts, "was a great father, great lawyer and extremely well-respected member of the DA's office for more than 15 years," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement Monday.

"The entire DA's office extends its heartfelt condolences to John's wife Sue, his daughter Laura and his daughter and our colleague ADA Molly," Early continued. "John touched many people in his life with his sharp wit, his compassion and his legal abilities. He will be missed by all who knew him. This is a big loss for our community."

Recently, Madaio had been working as a defense attorney, Early said. One of his daughters currently works for the DA's office.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Cars plunge as highway bridge collapses in Italy; 20 killed
Penn, CHOP, Wills Eye make best hospitals lists
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
King of Prussia Mall cleans up after flooding
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
Manayunk businesses, residents on alert for Schuylkill flooding
Show More
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Crash outside parliament in London treated as terrorism
Boat catches fire on Delaware River in Tacony
46 rafters rescued from Lehigh River
More News