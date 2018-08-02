Crown jewel thieves escaped on bikes before jumping into speedboat, police say

LENA MASRI
LONDON --
Authorities continue to search for the thieves who stole two royal crowns and an orb from a cathedral in Sweden in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The suspects are believed to have escaped on two black ladies bikes before jumping into a speedboat waiting in a nearby lake, according to Swedish police. One of the bikes had a child seat in the back and the bikes were possibly stolen, police said.

Police have lifted the cordon surrounding the cathedral where the theft happened. They are examining evidence gathered on the site and are still searching for the perpetrators.

The stolen crown jewels are from the 1600s and were part of the funeral regalia of King Charles IX and his wife, Queen Christina, police said. The jewels were stored in the cathedral in the town of Strngns. After the theft, multiple people were seen leaving the cathedral in a boat that was waiting right outside, police said.

Several police officers are taking part in the search. Police have used helicopters to try to track the suspects down.
