Cuba Gooding Jr. due back in court on groping charge

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. is due back in court after being accused of groping a woman at a Manhattan nightclub.
Gooding, 51, is charged with forcible touching.
The woman claims he grabbed her breast while partying at the Magic Hour Rooftop bar and lounge earlier this month.
The actor pleaded not guilty and his attorney says the woman has a "troubled mentality" that led her to make a false accusation.
A conviction could put him behind bars for up to a year.
"Mr. Gooding has not acted inappropriately in any shape or form," Heller had told reporters after the arrest.
"Nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous, and I frankly am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted," he added.
A 29-year-old woman told police that Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated.
Heller said he doubted the accuser would show up at court hearings and suggested prosecutors should charge her with perjury if she testified in court and her allegations were contradicted by video.
The NYPD has not identified the accuser.
Heller said that after he and his staff reviewed the two-hour security video, he was hesitant to let Gooding surrender and thought police and prosecutors would drop the case.
The Manhattan district attorney's office did not immediately comment.
"I am highly confident that he will be totally exonerated," Heller said.
Gooding was involved in another bar-related episode in New Orleans in 2012. A bartender said that the actor was agitated with patrons who wanted photos with him and that he pushed her when she asked him to leave.
An arrest warrant was issued, but the bartender declined to press charges.
Gooding, a Bronx native, rose to fame after starring in "Boyz N the Hood" in 1991.
Six years later, he won an Oscar for his role as a professional football player in "Jerry Maguire." His character's signature line, "Show me the money," became a catchphrase.
Gooding was nominated for an Emmy Award last year for playing O.J. Simpson in the FX series "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and recently appeared on Broadway and London's West End as lawyer Billy Flynn in "Chicago."
(Some information from the Associated Press)
