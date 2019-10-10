Cuba Gooding, Jr. indicted on new charges by grand jury in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. was indicted on new charges by a grand jury in New York City.

The most recent charges will remain sealed until he's due back in court on Tuesday, October 15th.

Gooding was previously accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar near Times Square back in June.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.

A judge in August rejected his request to have the case thrown out.

Gooding's legal team claims there is surveillance video that will exonerate him.

He could face up to a year in prison, or more, if convicted.

The actor left court Thursday without speaking to reporters.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymidtownmanhattancelebritycrimeassaultactor
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gabe Kapler fired after 2 seasons as Phillies manager
Body recovered from Delaware canal
4 arrested in YMCA locker room theft ring in Havertown
Opening statements set to begin in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philly DA spokeswoman
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
Show More
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
WATCH: Carter Hart makes epic save in 1st shutout
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
AccuWeather: Sunny breaks, mainly dry today
More TOP STORIES News