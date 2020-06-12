Business

"Curbside Wilmington" will allow downtown restaurants to expand outdoor dining into parking spaces

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- In Wilmington, a new initiative is underway to help businesses serve more customers for outdoor dining.

"Curbside Wilmington" will now allow restaurants in the city's downtown section to expand their outdoor dining into parking spaces directly in front of their businesses.

Pull-in spots will also be designated for both retail and restaurants to use for curbside pickup.

Senator Tom Carper visited the area to help encourage people to dine out as businesses look to rebound in the wake of the pandemic shutdowns.

"I think we've gone through a tough time in the last couple of weeks but i think we're on our away again," said Carper.

"Curbside Wilmington" runs Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at 5th and Market, 7th and Market, and 9th and Market Streets.
