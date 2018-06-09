Curfew crackdown begins this weekend along South Street corridor

Philadelphia Police have a message for minors Friday night, starting this weekend they will be enforcing a curfew along the popular South Street corridor.On South Street, there is a major police presence as the department gears up for another summer.The show of force to prevent scenes like the one in 2010, where 3000 teens caused a near riot on South Street.Beginning Friday night, police will begin enforcing the summer curfew. It's Midnight for minors under 18 on Fridays and Saturdays. 10 p.m. for kids under 13.Philadelphia Police Lt. Michael Goodson said, "This is an educational moment for children and parents to give them a little more knowledge, incentive and help to assist them as the months get warmer."Summer months traditionally lead to more chaos on city streets. Last August, police were called to break up a crowd of several hundred rowdy teens in the Germantown section.With school out, city officials encourage parents to keep their children occupiedCommissioner of Parks and Recreation Kathryn Ott Lovell said, "Our rec centers are open all day, every day. They're open to 9:30 p.m./10 p.m. But even when there are not structured activities, there's open gym, come in, cool off, hang out with friends."Back on South Street, Officers will transport children caught violating curfew to the district headquarters where parents must pick them up.So what do some here think about the return of the summertime curfew?Anayai Holmes of North Philadelphia said, "It's good but it's not. It'll save kids. I don't think it's fair. But it'll keep kids out of trouble though."Carey Brock of Wilmington, Delaware added, "I think it's a wonderful thing. It's because of trouble. People Hanging doing things they got no business doing. Their Mom and dad don't know where they're at."------