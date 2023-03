Starting on May 15, there will be a curfew for anyone under the age of 18.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This summer, teens in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, will not be able to wander the streets at night.

Starting on May 15, there will be a curfew for anyone under the age of 18.

Sea Isle City officials approved the new ordinance on Tuesday.

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will last until September 15.

Officials say the rule won't apply if a teen is accompanied by a parent or a caretaker, or if they are coming home from work.