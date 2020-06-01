Curfews in Trenton, Atlantic City after protests 'transitioned into criminal activity'

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Protests turned violent in parts of South Jersey on Sunday, leading to damaged stores and curfews.

In Atlantic City, police enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after authorities say a peaceful protest "transitioned into criminal activity."

During the curfew, only people traveling to or from work, or seeking medical or police assistance are permitted.

In Trenton, Mayor Reed Gusciora said protests were mostly peaceful Saturday and Sunday but things turned violent by nightfall.

"The crowds, which was many people from out of town, some were from in town, decided that their productivity would be by starting to loot stores on West State Street. I don't really think looting a sneaker store or a liquor store is really productive or the discussion going," Gusciora said.

Gusciora says a curfew will remain in effect until Monday.

No injuries were reported Sunday, but Trenton officials say some arrests were made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentonatlantic citycrimelooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting continues despite city-wide curfew in Philly
Philadelphia under citywide curfew until 6 a.m. Monday
Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge closed following violence
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Cattostatue
SEPTA shutting down all service in Philly, suburbs until Monday morning
More than 200 arrested following violence in Philadelphia
Mayor Kenney: City to accelerate plans to move Frank Rizzo statue
Show More
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Boy, 12, among 4 shot in Philadelphia
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News