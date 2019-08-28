Custom engagement ring stolen from Philadelphia couple on vacation in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- Alan Huang of Philadelphia had elaborate plans for his vacation to San Francisco and Yosemite National Park earlier this month. After 14 years of dating, he had commissioned a ring so that he could propose to Helen Zhao during a hike in Yosemite National Park.

Alas, the sapphire ring never made it.

Before checking into their VRBO, the couple parked on 20th Street between Dolores and Guerrero in San Francisco.



An hour later, they discovered someone had stolen their luggage from the rental car.

"Alan sat on the curb with his head in his hands, distraught," Helen told us. Later, when filing a police report, she learned why. It's hardly the kind of proposal a woman hopes for.

San Francisco police report no progress with the case, though the department cites a 10% decrease in automobile burglaries this year compared with last. Still, that's 13,676 break-ins from January 1 through July 31.

Last year, the city instituted a Park Smart warning campaign aimed at tourists, with signage and pamphlets.

"No one warned us about break-ins," said Helen.

Since returning to Philadelphia, Alan has commissioned Emily Chelsea Jewelry to remake another version.

"It's unique. It's beautiful. My heart broke for them," said Emily Phillippy, who alerted Bay Area jewelers of the theft. "It was a special and distinct sapphire."

"This is a very unique custom ring with a one of a kind sapphire. If any jewelers or gemologist saw the stone, they'd surely recognize it if they had the picture," told Action News.

Despite the theft, Helen and Alan are engaged. He slipped a piece of costume jewelry on her finger as they hiked Yosemite's Eagle Peak.

"It's just a ring," she said. If they can get through this? "Anything," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscophiladelphia newstheftbreak intouristjewelry theftwedding proposalweddingjewelrytourism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car bursts into flames after run off road, down embankment into creek: Police
Philly police asking for help after 3 armed robberies
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Fmr. Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
Proposed 'Deana's Law' aims to crack down on repeated DUI drivers
Show More
Bethlehem SteelStacks climber may soon be out of jail
Harriet Tubman Museum under construction in Cape May
Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race
Police search for man wanted in Center City iPhone theft
Kindergarten Survival Guide, as needed by Action News at 4 anchors
More TOP STORIES News