Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5209666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Employee shot inside Germantown bar: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News at 6 a.m., March 21, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5209559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man dies after being shot inside Germantown bar: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 21, 2019

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- Police say he sat in the bar like any other customer. But the man inside DelMar Lounge in the 200 Block of Chelten Ave. in Germantown had an ulterior motive.He was there to rob the place."The other customers cleared out around 2 o'clock (in the morning) and one male remaining customer then pulled the gun and announced a robbery," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police say the suspect shot the man, who worked as a bar back, once in the chest. He was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:30 Thursday morning.Police found him on the floor in the doorway when they arrived. Initial reports said the man was 54 years old. Friends of the victim say he's 57 or 58 years old."This is our family and one of our family members is missing," Wandanne Railey said of the bar where she worked with the victim. Railey came to the scene to tie balloons in front of the lounge.The suspect got away with "a couple hundred dollars" in cash as he ran eastbound on Chelten Ave. Police think they'll get help catching the suspect from surveillance video both inside the bar and outside of businesses along that street."You can actually see the shooting and robbery inside the bar," said Small of the bar's surveillance video.Investigators dusted for fingerprints at the scene. They also anticipate they'll have DNA evidence from cups and straws that the shooter used while he was at the bar.People who knew the victim are in disbelief."You gonna sit there at the bar until it closes and when everybody leaves? And you going to go and shoot this man for nothing?" asked Mitchell Saunders, who says the victim was well-liked in the area."I pray that they catch him," said Saunders.Police say the shooter has a very distinct, long goatee. He's in his 20's or 30's with a medium to thin build. He stands at about 5'8" to 5'10". He was wearing a dark t-shirt with a light colored long-sleeved shirt underneath. He was also wearing dark pants and sneakers. If you think you saw him, call Philadelphia Police.Police say they are already getting tips and a $20,000 reward has been issued.