Customer shoots at McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions: Police

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (WPVI) -- Four McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City were injured Wednesday when a customer opened fire after she was told to leave the store's dining area, police say.
The suspect got angry and took out a gun when she was asked to leave due to coronavirus restrictions that were in place, Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson told CNN.
Police told CNN affiliate KOCO one of the employees was shot and three others were injured. The victims' injuries are considered non life-threatening, the affiliate reported.
Police first told KOCO 5 on Wednesday that there were two suspects involved. They later determined that the woman was the only suspect involved.
The woman accused of firing shots is in custody. Her name has not been released by police.
The incident is one of a multitude of protests from residents across the country responding to restrictions in place to combat the virus. In Michigan, a Family Dollar store security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask -- a mandate in place by the state for all retail stores.
Also in Michigan, a man wiped his nose on a Dollar Tree worker's shirt after the employee told him he needed to wear a mask.
In southern California, a customer wore what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood during a trip to the grocery store -- and repeatedly ignored staff requests to remove it.
The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Some New Jersey beach towns to reopen on a limited basis on Friday
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to coronavirus
Senior scientist says Trump administration ignored coronavirus warnings
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses, Gov. Carney says
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Customer shoots at McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News