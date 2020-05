Customer shoots at McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions: Police

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (WPVI) -- Four McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City were injured Wednesday when a customer opened fire after she was told to leave the store's dining area, police say.The suspect got angry and took out a gun when she was asked to leave due to coronavirus restrictions that were in place, Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson told CNN.Police told CNN affiliate KOCO one of the employees was shot and three others were injured. The victims' injuries are considered non life-threatening, the affiliate reported.Police first told KOCO 5 on Wednesday that there were two suspects involved. They later determined that the woman was the only suspect involved.The woman accused of firing shots is in custody. Her name has not been released by police.The incident is one of a multitude of protests from residents across the country responding to restrictions in place to combat the virus. In Michigan, a Family Dollar store security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask -- a mandate in place by the state for all retail stores.Also in Michigan, a man wiped his nose on a Dollar Tree worker's shirt after the employee told him he needed to wear a mask.In southern California, a customer wore what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood during a trip to the grocery store -- and repeatedly ignored staff requests to remove it.The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.