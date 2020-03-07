1,440 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads seized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities seized 1,440 counterfeit toothbrush heads at Philadelphia International Airport.

Customs and Border Protection officers say the fake Oral-B toothbrush heads are worth more than $12,000. They arrived in a package from Turkey on February 14.

Officials say counterfeit brush heads are manufactured in unsanitary facilities with substandard materials that may sicken users.

"Customs and Border Protection will continue to work with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit consumer goods that threaten American shoppers, such as these potentially dangerous tooth brush heads," said Anne Maricich, CBP's Acting Director of Field Operations, Baltimore Field Office.

This is CBP's second Oral-B toothbrush heads seizure five months. In November, Philadelphia CBP officers seized 20,400 counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads shipped from China.
