Walmart, Target, CVS, Apple closing stores in some locations over George Floyd protests

Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all temporarily closed their stores in certain locations because of the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Minneapolis-based Target closed or shortened hours at more than 200 of its stores over the weekend, but it says most would reopen by today. Six will remain closed for an extended period after sustaining damage from protests. CVS has closed stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Apple and Walmart also closed some locations but wouldn't say how many. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin his neck down for several minutes.

Target says employees at stores that are closed will be paid for up to 14 days, including premiums they are earning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
protestcvsgeorge floydapplewalmarttarget
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Members of National Guard watch over Philadelphia as curfew lifts
Fire rips through Rent-A-Center in Kensington
Man shot multiple times in East Mount Airy
Residents protect South Philadelphia Target store
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge closed following violence
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Cattostatue
Show More
SEPTA shutting down all service in Philly, suburbs until Monday morning
Police: 9 arrested for breaking into businesses near KOP
More than 200 arrested following violence in Philadelphia
Mayor Kenney: City to accelerate plans to move Frank Rizzo statue
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
More TOP STORIES News