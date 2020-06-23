Silent bike ride in Manayunk honors 17-year-old cyclist killed by driver

Sam Ozer had a wild smile, great hair and a quirky sense of style. He was drawn to mechanics, breaking, rigging and fixing.
Ozer is described by his teacher and mountain biking coach, Anne Rock.
"He was fully and uniquely himself which for a young person I think is remarkable. He was an old soul," said Rock.
Ozer was 17-years-old, just graduated from AIM Academy and was an avid mountain biker. He was the captain of his high school team and headed to the University of Vermont in the fall.
Mountain biking coach Deborah Leedale-Brown remembers Ozer's sense of adventure.
"He was on his new bike, he was smiling ear to ear as he always does and he's like, 'Coach Deb I need to show you this big jump that I found so we can go and send it.' So we did. We deviated off the trail and did this bug jump and that's the type of kid he is," said Leedale-Brown.
Sam was killed while biking along Henry Avenue on Father's Day. The driver stayed on the scene and was not charged.
Ozer was working a summer job as a mechanic at Trek in Manayunk.
"One of the mechanics remarked, 'It was like the future had been stolen from us,' adding that he was like the future of the outdoor industry.
AIM Academy plans to keep Ozer's passion for mechanics alive with a new workspace for students.
"We want Sam's legacy to remain and it will remain at AIM through Sam's Place which will be a center for kids to learn how to work on bikes and take that skill into the workplace," said Rock.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League will retire Ozer's race number 212 in his honor.