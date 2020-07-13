32-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Ridge Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 32-year-old cyclist on Sunday evening.According to police, William Lindsay, of Havertown, was riding his bike on the 3800 block of Ridge Ave. at about 8:35 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.Lindsay was found on the ground, bleeding and unconscious. Police said he was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died at 11:12 p.m.Police said glass was found on his clothing and hair, so they believe the vehicle has a damaged windshield."Someone knows what they did...come talk to us and make it right," said Capt. Mark Overwise during a Monday morning news conference.Overwise said they believe the car was traveling north on Ridge Avenue toward the Roosevelt Extension.Anyone who has any information about the crash is urged to call police. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.