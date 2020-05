Cynplicity Founder Cynthia Mosco makes bath and body products the old-fashioned way, handcrafting all natural shampoos, soaps, bath bombs, natural deodorants and hand salves.The brick and mortar shop is closed amid COVID-19 shutdown, but the online store is open and shipping across the country. And if you're local to the Collingswood area, Mosco is doing porch drop-offs.If you could only smell through your screen, the aromatherapy is amazing!Bath and body products are always a good gift for mom.684 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, N.J. 08108856-204-1842