DA: Chester County rampage suspect took his own life

EMBED </>More Videos

New details to be released in Chester County murders. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 26, 2018.

WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The Chester County District Attorney says the suspect in a deadly rampage last week took his own life after crashing into his ex-wife's home.

District Attorney Tom Hogan said, "This was a man with a grudge against the world."

Authorities said 59-year-old Bruce Rogal shot at his ex-wife, and then killed his parents at Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen last Thursday.
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania State Police press conference on Chester County manhunt on September 20, 2018.



District Attorney Tom Hogan said it all began when Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and in the judgment the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.

According to the D.A., Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home and, as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car, he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident, but police say some of the bullets hit nearby houses.

When police got to the scene, Rogal was already gone.

EMBED More News Videos

Drone 6 of the crash scene a manhunt for alleged double homicide suspect Bruce Rogal ended on September 20, 2018.



Hogan said Rogal then drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen Township and shot his parents, William and Nancy, both in their late 80s, to death in their apartment. He then fled.

A massive manhunt went into the early morning hours.

As Rogal drove past the Pennsylvania State Police barracks, troopers gave chase and exchanged gunfire.

With the aid of a police helicopter, troopers were able to follow Rogal a few miles into the West Bradford Township neighborhood where his ex-wife lives and where he reportedly fired gunshots hours earlier.

Rogal then drove back to his ex's home in West Bradford Township, and engaged in a shootout with police.

EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic police radio calls in Pa. manhunt. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.


The police chase ended when Rogal crashed his silver Honda Odyssey into the side of the house. Police say the ex-wife was not home at the time.

He was dead in the driver's seat - weapons next to him. On Wednesday, Hogan announced Rogal committed suicide.

EMBED More News Videos

Manhunt for Chester Co. murder suspect ends, suspect dead. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on September 20, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingnursing homemanhuntWest Bradford Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Top Stories
Cosby spends night at SCI Phoenix, given inmate number
Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Police, FBI seek serial armed robbers wanted in 20 heists
Bucks Co. Community College Newtown closed due to threat
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Suspect sought for shooting incident in Philadelphia
Police: Woman let mom's body decompose, 'wanted to see the stages of death'
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Strong Storms This Evening
Soggy weather has been dampening spirits across the city
Rain causes major flooding, driver rescued in West Chester
Teenager shot and killed in West Oak Lane
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
More News