DA: Delaware County man sexually abused child, took video of attacks

EMBED </>More Videos

DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on November 30, 2018.

DARBY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Darby Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy and videotaping the attacks.

Investigators say 24-year-old Archie Joseph Kissling is facing a number of felony charges.

Police received several tips saying that Kissling had child pornography on his Google account.

That included recordings of five incidents showing Kissling allegedly abusing the 7-year-old.

Investigators gained access to the account and allegedly discovered numerous videos and pictures.

"The actions of the defendant, Archie Kissling, are abhorrent, unimaginable and downright disgusting, as he not only repeatedly sexually abused an innocent child, but he further exploited this child by videotaping his appalling actions and created child pornography," said District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland.

Kissling is now behind bars.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild pornographychild sex assaultDarby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1 in New Castle
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Search for elderly woman to continue after Sea Isle fire
Family, friends remember victims of quadruple homicide
Show More
Arrest made in murders of 4 people in Southwest Philadelphia
7-year-old in coma after struck exiting school bus
Meek Mill drops 'Championships' album, Philly tickets on sale Fri
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
AccuWeather: Few Sprinkles On The Way
More News