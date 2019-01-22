DA investigating 'hired muscle' at Mariner East pipelines

WEST WHITELAND TWP., PA (WPVI) --The criminal investigation into the Mariner East 1, 2, and 2X pipelines was opened by Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan just one month ago.
On Tuesday, Hogan voiced concerned with the hired armed security hired by the pipeline company, to protect yet another sinkhole.
The DA has a message for the security hired by Sunoco to guard the latest sinkhole surrounding the Mariner East 1 natural gas pipeline.
"If you want to be private security, you could be private security but you cannot masquerade as a constable," said Hogan.
On Sunday a 5-by-10-foot sinkhole popped up behind a home on Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township.
"The pipeline, it draws serious concern from the community because it's very dangerous," said neighbor Jason Mattia.
Hogan said when detectives arrived at the scene Monday, they were told to move back by an armed security guard, who flashed a badge and represented himself as a constable. When questioned, he revealed he was from Northumberland County, more than 100 miles out of his jurisdiction.
"The detectives ask him 'Who do you really work for and who is paying you?' And the armed man's answer was Sunoco, so at this point this looks like hired muscle," said Hogan. "Private security masquerading as a constable, coming down here to work security for this pipeline which is only going to intimidate, infuriate citizens of Chester County."
Sunoco says it does hire private security and did so here at the request of the family who lives in that home, but the company would not explain why the employee may have been posing as local law enforcement.
The Chester County criminal investigation into the pipeline continues.
