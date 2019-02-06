A Chester County man is accused of feeding crystal meth to a child, and investigators say the crime was uncovered after police found three children alone inside a running vehicle with a gun.43-year-old Harold Nuse of Honey Brook, Pa. was arrested on Christmas Eve, District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning."Guns and drugs don't mix with children. Instead of caring for these children, the defendant was putting them at grave risk of death or serious injury. We are lucky the police intervened," Hogan said in a statement.It all began around 3:45 a.m. on December 24 in the parking lot of a Walmart in West Sadsbury Township.According to investigators, police were conducting a DUI stop on an unrelated vehicle when they noticed a pickup truck running.Inside, the officers reported seeing a 9mm pistol on the center console and ammunition above the front seat visor.They also found three boys ages 6, 8 and 11, who were sleeping in the back.Troopers woke them up, and the boys allegedly told them they did not know where their parents were or when they would be coming back.Around 4:15 a.m. Nuse and his wife returned to the truck and told troopers they were shopping in the Walmart, police say. Nuse is not the biological father of the boys, but his wife is the mother, according to the district attorney.While being interviewed by the child abuse unit, one of the boys allegedly told investigators that on at least five occasions he was taken to a shed and was made to stick a piece of crystal meth under his tongue to dissolve.The child described the meth as looking like a 'weird gem,' and had a bitter taste consistent with meth, the D.A. said."Unfortunately, crystal meth has been making a comeback in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Heroin dealers are now pushing their clients to crystal meth. This is a trend that law enforcement will have to address, as crystal meth use can lead to violent and irrational behavior," Hogan said.Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Trooper Aaron Botts at 610-486-6280.------