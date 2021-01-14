DA: Men arrested during vote count in Philadelphia played role in Capitol riot

District Attorney Larry Krasner will argue that Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, violated the terms of their bail by breaking the law.
A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office says Macias' and LaMotta's actions around the grounds of the Capitol coincided with the insurrection.
Officials said Macias and LaMotta drove a Hummer from Virginia to the Pennsylvania Convention Center while presidential votes were being counted.
The Hummer had QAnon stickers on it and inside, officers found an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, along with other guns and weapons.
SEE ALSO: Armed men arrested near Pennsylvania Convention Center identified
Back on November 5, the Philadelphia Police Department received a tip that individuals, armed with firearms, were on their way to the Convention Center area in a silver Hummer truck.
Officers spotted the unoccupied silver Hummer truck parked at 230 North 13th Street and alerted that over police radio.
Minutes later, police said, two bicycle patrol officers discovered Macias and Lamotta.
Macias had a .40-caliber Beretta handgun inside his jacket, LaMotta had a 9mm Beretta in a holster and an AR-style rifle and ammunition were found inside the vehicle police said.
Police said neither had a valid Pennsylvania permit to carry and were both placed under arrest.
They were both charged with Concealed Firearm Without a License, a third-degree felony, and Carrying a Firearm on Public Streets or Public Property, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bail was set at $750,000 each. Both were set free weeks later shortly after Thanksgiving after posting 10%.
Macias and LaMotta are not the only ones from our area who authorities say may be connected to the Capitol riot.
Thomas Baranyi of Ewing, New Jersey was arrested Tuesday, nearly one week after making international headlines for what he witnessed.
Baranyi admitted in a TV interview that he was with a group of rioters that stormed the Capitol.
"Riot police came in and started ushering us out with their sticks," he said.
He told reporters he was actually next to fellow rioter, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, when she was shot and killed by Capitol Police inside the building.
"We had stormed in the chambers inside and there was a young lady who rushed through the windows. A number of police and Secret Service were saying 'get back, get down and get out of the way.' She didn't heed the call and as we raced up to grab people and pull them back they shot her in the neck," said Baranyi.
Federal authorities used the TV interview as evidence in court. Baranyi has been charged with disorderly conduct and violent entry of a restricted building. He was released on $100,000 bail.
As Baranyi was leaving the chaotic scene last Wednesday, he told reporters he was not happy with the election results and described how he breached the Capitol.
"We tore through the scaffolding, threw flash bags and tear gas, and blitzed our way in through all the chambers. Just trying to get into Congress or whoever we could get into and tell them we need some kind of investigation into this," Baranyi said.
Seven SEPTA officers are under investigation in Philadelphia after attending the rally for President Donald Trump that preceded the deadly riot, Action News has learned.
SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III confirmed that the investigation is to determine if the officers engaged in criminal behavior or violated departmental policies, and not whether they attended the protest.
"It's their first amendment right. They can do that if they chose, but what we're concerned about is whether they were involved in the criminal activity," Nestel said.
The Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating whether a detective played any role in the riot.
Action News learned earlier this week that one detective reportedly attended the rally in support of President Trump that preceded the insurrection.
Philadelphia police released a statement saying, "We are aware of social media posts that allege that a Philadelphia Police Department detective may have been in attendance at the events on Washington, DC on January 6th. An IAB investigation has been opened to determine if any PPD policies were violated by the detective, and if they participated in any illegal activities while in attendance. The Detective's assignment has been changed pending the outcome of the investigation."
Philadelphia police are continuing to monitor any possible threats to this area ahead of the presidential inauguration.
They're expected to provide more details Thursday afternoon on their safety efforts and say they are prepared to bring in additional back up if needed.