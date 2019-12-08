DA: No charges planned after death of Northampton County woman shot in 2005

EASTON, Pennsylvania -- Prosecutors in eastern Pennsylvania say no charges are planned following the death of a woman shot by a neighbor almost a decade and a half ago.

Jennifer Hendershot was 20 when the September 2005 shooting left her without a spleen and one of her kidneys and also damaged her pancreas. Police cited a feud over a family dog.

Hendershot died last year of an infection at age 33.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said Friday prosecutors won't charge the neighbor, Brenda Smith, 67, who served 13 years in prison on an attempted murder conviction.

"Just because the coroner labels something a homicide means that the death was related to the hands of another," Morganelli told WFMZ. "Unfortunately, we have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the gunshot wound wasn't just related, but it was the direct cause of her death."

Morganelli said Hendershot died as a result of a septic infection after a dermatological procedure.



Morganelli cited the difficulty of proving that the death stemmed from the shooting and said the victim recovered and led "a fairly normal life." Morganelli said Hendershot's widower disagreed with the decision.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
