DA says police shooting in Bristol Township justified

The District Attorney in Bucks County has ruled the two officers, who shot and killed a man earlier this month, were justified.On March 2nd, the Bristol Township officers responded to the report of a vehicle with New York license plate idled for a long time on the side of Edgeley Road, just south of Runway Road.They say a driver in his 20s confronted police with a hatchet.Police fired multiple shots at him.No officers were hurt.