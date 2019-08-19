Philadelphia DA speaks on charges in shooting of Philadelphia police officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner held a news conference Monday morning to discuss charges against the man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers as well as four additional people in relation to the incident.
Krasner began his address by saying he would be offering limited information, "much more limited than we had hoped to present today."
He said the investigation was so enormous and still ongoing, that he could not risk stepping on the activity of the Philadelphia Police Department in this case.
"This will take time," said Krasner. "It could take months to complete the investigation, but it will be done correctly."
The work at the scene continues for detectives collecting all of the necessary evidence, including dozens of bullet fragments.
"We are in the process of digging those out of cars and structures like houses and ceilings and walls," said Anthony Voci, Philadelphia Police Chief of Homicide. "That process is extremely, extremely time-consuming."
Voci said there is doorbell camera video from homes nearby the shootout as well as many other street cameras to log and mark as evidence.
"There's over 250 body-worn camera and the footage from those cameras have to be processed," he said.
Krasner said not to expect to hear many more details about the investigation as detectives continue to collect these items for evidence. He also reiterated the charges brought against Maurice Hill over the weekend.
Hill, 36, stands accused of shooting the six police officers during an hourslong standoff in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city last Wednesday.
Hill was arraigned Saturday.
Authorities have said that the criminal background of suspect Maurice Hill should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower used during the standoff that lasted deep into the night.
Court documents indicate that Hill faces multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangering. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that at Saturday's video arraignment, Hill sat with arms crossed and head down, responding "I guess" when asked whether he understood the charges.
"I am not an immediate danger," he said after a prosecutor argued for denial of bail. A message was left with Hill's attorney seeking comment.
Hill had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire Wednesday afternoon on officers serving a drug warrant, authorities said.
His record includes multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records.
Hill's criminal convictions include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.
He served two stints in state prisons - three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has expressed amazement that the standoff ended with no one dead and no life-threatening injuries, despite the gunman firing over 100 rounds.
The six officers who were struck by gunfire were released after being treated at hospitals Wednesday night.
Krasner announced that four other men were charged with drug offenses in connection with the standoff; two were trapped in the house along with the gunman and two Philadelphia police officers, the Inquirer reported.
Hill's lawyer, Shaka Johnson, said Hill called him during the standoff asking for help surrendering. Johnson then called Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and they patched in both Hill and the police commissioner, according to Krasner.
Hill told Johnson he wanted to make it out alive to see his newborn daughter and teenage son again.
Hill is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing September 5.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
