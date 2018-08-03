DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder in Whitemarsh Twp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3876973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the full press conference from DA Kevin Steele on Whitemarsh Twp. murder.

A suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly setting himself on fire following the brutal murder of a woman in Montgomery County.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at an office park on Campus Drive near Butler Pike in Whitemarsh Township.According to District Attorney Kevin Steele, Vector Security employee Angela Stith, 33, took a break during her shift and walked out to the rear parking lot of the building.The suspect, 33-year-old Lawrence Maurice Crawley, allegedly called the victim before showing up at her workplace and attacking her while she was seated in her car, breaking the window.The DA says Stith exited her car in an attempt to escape, but Crawley chased her down on foot and then beat her and stabbed her multiple times.Steele says the stabbing was so vicious that the blade of the knife was stuck in her back.Coworkers rushed in an attempt to aid the victim. But Crawley then allegedly got into a Chevrolet Avalanche pick up truck and drove over the victim repeatedly.Crawley was later found on the Pennsylvania Turnpike around Somerset, Pa. by state police and was pulled over. When police attempted to take him into custody, Crawley allegedly lit himself on fire.He is now hospitalized in critical but stable condition.Authorities believe Stith and Crawley, both from Philadelphia, had some sort of relationship and may have been broken up.Crawley has been charged with First-Degree Murder and related charges.------