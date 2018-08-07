DA to announce findings after man shot by police near Dorney Park

Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The Lehigh County district attorney is set to announce whether the deadly police-involved shooting of a man near Dorney Park was justified.

D.A. Jim Martin is set to provide an update at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 along Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.

The man who was shot has been identified as 44-year-old Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.

Witnesses say minutes before the shooting, Santos darted into traffic, jumping on cars, damaging some of them. South Whitehall police officers responded to the scene and began talking to Santos.

Viewer video captured crucial moments in the investigation.

Santos can be seen in the video standing alongside a police cruiser. The video shows him walking away from the officer, and then walking back toward the officer.

An officer can be heard in the video, warning the man to get on the ground. Then, several shots are fired by the officer.

It remains unclear if Santos was carrying a weapon.

The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified. We are told he has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation, which is common protocol.

------
