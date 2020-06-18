daca

DACA: Trump administration won't accept new applications for 'Dreamer' immigrants

The Supreme Court ruled last month that President Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program.
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration will deny new applications for so-called "Dreamer" immigrants and cut renewals to one year from two years, despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA - though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.

Trump signs memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants from census reapportionment
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump signed a memorandum that seeks to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from being counted in congressional reapportionment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpdacau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpimmigration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
Local DACA recipients react to Supreme Court's ruling
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
The Pink Coffee Cart of Echo Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies vs. Yankees series postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Pa. health secretary responds to acts of LGBTQ harassment
Philly school leaders pivot, now propose all-virtual learning for fall
Community remembers Morgan McCaffery
Indoor dining restart delayed again in Philadelphia
AMBER ALERT issued for missing 2-year-old in Delaware
Pennsylvania reports more than 1,100 new virus cases
Show More
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
Dashcam Video: Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car
2 shootings within hours on same city block
Pedestrian struck in Evesham Township
More TOP STORIES News