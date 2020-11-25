Dad creates "Hope" campaign inspired by 5-year-old son with epilepsy

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania judge orders halt to further vote certification
Pa. ban on alcohol sales starts at 5 p.m.
Holiday travelers populate PHL, 30th street station despite warnings
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Shooting leads to crash that leaves woman critical, injures 5 children: Police
For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster
Show More
Owl found in Rockefeller Christmas Tree released to wild
Cherry Hill police search for suspect wanted in armed robbery, attempted kidnapping
New Jersey moves on from Tri-State Travel Advisory
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
2 homicides within an hour in Philly overnight
More TOP STORIES News