Dad drops baby off balcony into firefighter's arms

Father drops baby into firefighter's arms. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Dramatic cell phone video captured the moment a father dropped his baby off a second-story balcony into the arms of a Minnesota firefighter during a fire.

The three-month-old baby's father says the family was sleeping in their apartment in North St. Paul Sunday afternoon when the infant's crying woke him up.

He says there was too much smoke in the hallway so he turned to the balcony.

"He came out, baby in arms, I got underneath and said, 'Let her go, we're ready.' He dropped her. I caught her and passed her off to another fire fighter to check her out," North St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Kalis said.

Both dad and baby were checked out and are OK.

