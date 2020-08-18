DWTS reveals premiere date, announces pro dancers

#DWTS is BACK in the ballroom September 14! Check out which of your favorite pros are joining us! pic.twitter.com/PxygHdy6c5 — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 18, 2020

NEW YORK -- The hit ABC show "Dancing With The Stars" will return for a 29th season in September, but with some major changes.The new season premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Tyra Banks is the new host of the show, which will also feature a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time.Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.This season's professional dancers include:Brandon ArmstrongAlan BerstenSharna BurgessCheryl BurkeVal ChmerkovskiySasha FarberJenna JohnsonDaniella KaragachKeo MotsepePeta MurgatroydPasha PashkovGleb SavchenkoEmma SlaterBritt StewartCelebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced at a later date.