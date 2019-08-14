Dangerous algae detected in Berks County lake

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A warning for pet owners in Berks County.
A dangerous blue-green algae has been detected at Blue Marsh Lake in Bern Township.
It's the same algae being blamed for the deaths of three dogs in North Carolina.
Veterinarians around here say the levels are not toxic. But it is best for your pets to avoid the algae just to be safe.
Experts say the blue-green blooms, which are actually a type of bacteria, can produce toxins that can impact a dog's liver.
The toxins are also harmful to humans.
