Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on the lookout for aggressive motorcycle driver

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania are asking the public to be on the lookout for an aggressive motorcycle rider.

Officers say he has been taunting police and riding dangerously.

Investigators released a video on Tuesday that was taken near Hulmeville Road and Village Green.

They hope to find the man and owner of the bike to stop the dangerous behavior before someone gets hurt.
