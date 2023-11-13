Philadelphia man offers meals, presents to families in need this holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia has made it his mission to bring joy to families in need this holiday season.

Daniel Gilman, the founder of Who Can We Help, has been providing families with holiday meals and presents for children for the last five years.

Gilman says he was inspired to give back at a young age when he saw the impact it had on his own family.

Growing up, his family was assisted by the Community Center at Visitation in Kensington, which provided them with presents on the holidays.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas has more on Gilman's story and his foundation in this edition of Philly Proud.