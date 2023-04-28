National Guard member surprises her mom in heartwarming reunion caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The heartwarming moment a service member from Southwest Philadelphia surprised her mom at the airport is going viral.

6abc had a chance to chat with the ladies about their beautiful reunion caught on tape, which has people crying and smiling at the same time.

Danielle Choloply is an automated logistical specialist in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Choloply was recently deployed in the Middle East for 10 months.

She says she was really missing her mom and wanted to make sure her return home was an epic surprise.

Needless to say, her mission was accomplished.

"I have chills in my body every time I see the video," says Choloply's mom, Diana Chea. "I said, 'Why did you do that? I was expecting you to walk in the door and you got me at the airport. Everybody was looking at me!'"

They say the hug felt like it lasted a year.

"She almost fell," said Choloply. "She literally almost fell. Her legs got weak. You can see me, like, trying to hold her up."

Choloply spent a month planning this.

Chea thought they were picking up a cousin at the airport, and was clearly shocked to see her daughter.

"I'm so happy she's home," Chea says. "I'm filled with joy. So much joy."

Choloply is the youngest child and her and her mother are very close.

"I just can't express how much I love her," Choloply says. "I feel like the word 'love' is an understatement for like the feeling."

You may be wondering, what is Choloply's next mission?

She says it's eating all of her mom's homemade African food.