Philadelphia's new police commissioner starts amid surge in homicides, internal strife

She emerged from the Roundhouse about an hour later. She'll be spending her day visiting various police districts throughout the city.
"Good morning," she said as she emerged from the building.
Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas asked Outlaw what she had planned.
"Get an opportunity to meet everybody, hit some roll calls," said Outlaw. She said she wanted to get to know "who's out here getting the work done and for them to have an opportunity to see me."
Outlaw is tasked with turning around a police department that's seen allegations of sexual assault and discrimination in a city that's struggling with gun violence.
But she said she is up for that challenge.
"Major city policing is major city policing regardless of where you are in the country. The issues are all the same," Outlaw said in December when she was named Philadelphia's new police commissioner.
The 44-year-old is the first African-American woman to be named to the post. She most recently served as police chief in Portland, Oregon.
Before that, she rose through the ranks of the Oakland Police Department, becoming deputy chief and winning a national award for leadership and innovation.
In Portland, she created strategies that decreased crime rates.
Philadelphia's mayor is hoping that she can do the same thing in this city. Already this year, there have been 39 homicide in fewer than 40 days.
The Philadelphia Police Department has also faced allegations of racism and gender discrimination in addition to allegations of sexual assault allegations against fellow officers.
Those allegations preceded the sudden resignation of former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.
The police department has also struggled with gaining the trust of the community. That is another mission that Outlaw intends to undertake while looking at internal issues within the department.
"I am confident that trust can be restored here and across the nation," Outlaw said in December. "I am convinced community-police relations can be rebuilt and fortified through dialogue, transparency, and accountability."
Outlaw's appointment came after a search that lasted nearly four months. The city considered more than 30 candidates and 18 of them were from inside the department.
The Fraternal Order of Police was hoping that one of the internal candidates would be chosen. FOP President John McNesby spoke with Outlaw and told Action News in December that Outlaw could do well.
"We're going to sometimes agree to disagree, but I think she's going to be fine here. A breath of fresh air," he said.
More than 4,000 people gave their input to the city on who should be chosen as police chief. City Hall did surveys online and in-person to get feedback from residents on who would lead the 6,500 person police force.
Outlaw has already said that one of her priorities will be reducing gun violence in Philadelphia. She says she'll also work to make sure all people are treated equitably.