Philadelphia's new police commissioner starts amid surge in homicides, internal strife

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Danielle Outlaw started her first day as Philadelphia's new police commissioner early Monday morning, arriving at headquarters around 5:45 a.m.

She emerged from the Roundhouse about an hour later. She'll be spending her day visiting various police districts throughout the city.

"Good morning," she said as she emerged from the building.

Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas asked Outlaw what she had planned.

"Get an opportunity to meet everybody, hit some roll calls," said Outlaw. She said she wanted to get to know "who's out here getting the work done and for them to have an opportunity to see me."

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia's new police commissioner will start work Monday amid a surge in homicides so far this year.



Outlaw is tasked with turning around a police department that's seen allegations of sexual assault and discrimination in a city that's struggling with gun violence.

But she said she is up for that challenge.

"Major city policing is major city policing regardless of where you are in the country. The issues are all the same," Outlaw said in December when she was named Philadelphia's new police commissioner.

The 44-year-old is the first African-American woman to be named to the post. She most recently served as police chief in Portland, Oregon.

EMBED More News Videos

Positive reaction to Philadelphia's new police commissioner | Dann Cuellar reports on December 30, 2019



Before that, she rose through the ranks of the Oakland Police Department, becoming deputy chief and winning a national award for leadership and innovation.

In Portland, she created strategies that decreased crime rates.

Philadelphia's mayor is hoping that she can do the same thing in this city. Already this year, there have been 39 homicide in fewer than 40 days.

The Philadelphia Police Department has also faced allegations of racism and gender discrimination in addition to allegations of sexual assault allegations against fellow officers.

Those allegations preceded the sudden resignation of former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

EMBED More News Videos

Former Portland Chief Danielle Outlaw is the first African American female commissioner.



The police department has also struggled with gaining the trust of the community. That is another mission that Outlaw intends to undertake while looking at internal issues within the department.

"I am confident that trust can be restored here and across the nation," Outlaw said in December. "I am convinced community-police relations can be rebuilt and fortified through dialogue, transparency, and accountability."

Outlaw's appointment came after a search that lasted nearly four months. The city considered more than 30 candidates and 18 of them were from inside the department.

The Fraternal Order of Police was hoping that one of the internal candidates would be chosen. FOP President John McNesby spoke with Outlaw and told Action News in December that Outlaw could do well.

"We're going to sometimes agree to disagree, but I think she's going to be fine here. A breath of fresh air," he said.

More than 4,000 people gave their input to the city on who should be chosen as police chief. City Hall did surveys online and in-person to get feedback from residents on who would lead the 6,500 person police force.

Outlaw has already said that one of her priorities will be reducing gun violence in Philadelphia. She says she'll also work to make sure all people are treated equitably.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadanielle outlawphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 stabbed near popular bar in South Phillly, police say
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Today, More This Week
Grief counselors to be at school after staffer dies in Toms River fire
Fire erupts in Delaware church after Sunday services
Show More
Pa. school to be closed Monday due to train derailment
Legacy of entertainer, activist Paul Robeson continued in West Philly
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor at Oscars
More TOP STORIES News