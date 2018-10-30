'Boy Meets World's' Mr. Feeny, actor William Daniels, foils attempted burglary at home

EMBED </>More Videos

A 91-year-old actor known for his role on "Boy Meets World" foiled an attempted burglary at his home in the San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES --
A 91-year-old actor known for his role on the popular TV series 'Boy Meets World' foiled an attempted burglary at his Los Angeles home, authorities said.

William Daniels, who portrayed the teacher George Feeny on the 1990s show, was at his house with his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, Saturday evening when the incident began.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the would-be intruder forced open a back door, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Daniels quickly reacted, turning on lights in the house.

"Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded," the actor's publicist said in a statement to our sister station KABC. "They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."

LAPD investigators do not believe the couple was targeted.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Daniels is also known for his role of Dr. Mark Craig on 'St. Elsewhere' and voicing KITT on 'Knightrider.'

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldentertainmentburglaryactor
Top Stories
Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
3 children from same family struck, killed at Indiana bus stop
Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
Trump says he can end birthright citizenship with executive order
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
UDel football player accused of assaulting elderly driver
Show More
Vigil held for 3rd grader who died suddenly at North Phila. school
Violent night in Philly: 3 dead in separate shootings
Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help
Fmr. Bucks Co. coach arrested in Fla. after no-show at rape trial
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
More News