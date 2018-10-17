'Danny Boy' tattooed suspect, others wanted in Bucks Co. construction theft

'Danny Boy' tattoed suspect wanted in Bucks Co. theft. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County released surveillance pictures in an attempt to track down a group of thieves.

Investigators are trying to identify several people caught on camera at a construction site in Newtown Township.

Police did not detail what was stolen from the site.

One of the suspects has "Danny Boy" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information should contact the Newtown Township Police Department.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstheftconstructionNewtown Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
