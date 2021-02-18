Man accused of firing shot inside Delaware Co. Walmart turns himself in to police

According to a Darby Township police Facebook post, 28-year-old Devante Dixon surrendered to authorities on Thursday morning.
"We are happy this came to a peaceful resolution," police said.
Police say the incident started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard in Darby Township after Dixon and an employee got into an argument.
The pair ended up in the vestibule area in the front of the store when police say the suspect fired one shot towards the employee.
The shot missed and no one was injured.
Police say after Dixon fled from Walmart he was involved in another incident in Upper Darby and is then believed to have come back to his home in the 400 block of Main Street in Darby Borough.
Multiple agencies responded, including officers in SWAT gear, surrounding his residence and blocking the street. But police believe Dixon was able to leave his home before officers arrived.
Walmart previously released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities.