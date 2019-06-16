Daredevil stunt leads to finding love for one paraglider

In sickness and in health, that's the promise a couple is prepared to make following a daredevil stunt that led to romance.Damien Leroy was involved in a paragliding accident three years ago when its engine failed.He had no choice but to jump, which led to multiple broken bones and a punctured lung.That's when Alexandria Hoover comes in, she was Leroy's trauma care nurse.The two fell in love.Leroy knew he had to go back to the very beginning to pop the question, the hospital room where they first met.Hoover, of course, said yes.Leroy says he would go through the painful crash all over again, just to meet the love of his life.