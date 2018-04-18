Dash-cam video captures Texas house exploding

Dash-cam video of house exploding just as an officer makes the scene (KTRK)

HURST, Texas (WPVI) --
Police in Hurst, Texas have released dash-cam video of a house exploding just as a police officer approached the home.

Three people inside the home were injured and two officers suffered minor injuries.

The accident and explosion happened on April 7th, in the town of Hurst, just northeast of Ft. Worth.

A car slammed into the home rupturing a gas line. Just as officers arrived on the scene, the house exploded.

Police say the victims are in stable condition and expected to recover.

