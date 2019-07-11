Dashcam captures 'heroic and livesaving' police rescue in Warminster, Pa.

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Warminster police officer is being lauded for what the department is calling 'heroic and lifesaving' efforts after he intervened while a passing motorist was having a seizure on Tuesday.The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the area of County Line and Newtown roads.Warminster Police Officer Ryan Bunda said he saw a passenger in a white pickup truck frantically waving his arms, trying to get his attention as the vehicle sped by him on County Line Road.Ofc. Bunda noticed that the driver of the car appeared to be having an active seizure.Bunda exited his patrol car and ran towards the truck, opened the driver's side door and pushed down the brake pedal with his hand to bring the vehicle to a stop.Once the truck was stopped, Bunda and a passing firefighter took the driver out of the truck and rendered medical assistance.The entire event was captured on the dashcam of the police vehicle.The police department said Officer Bunda's rapid and decisive actions were both heroic and life-saving. They thanked Bunda for his efforts and his service.