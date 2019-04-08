Dashcam video shows officer dragged by DUI suspect who tried to get away - twice

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Dashcam video shows a police officer in Georgia was pinned in a car and dragged while trying to arrest a driver suspected of having drugs in his vehicle.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety posted video of the incident on its Facebook page.

After seeing 24-year-old Dennis Aguirre driving recklessly Friday evening, police said the officer pulled him over.

During the traffic stop, police said Aguirre's responses and behavior indicated to the officer he may have been driving impaired and may have had illegal drugs in his car. The officer told Aguirre to exit the vehicle and had his hands behind his back when he started to struggle.

The video shows that's when the suspect got back into his car and tried to drive away. The officer was dragged several feet before he managed to turn the car off. Aguirre had allegedly pinned the officer's arm inside the vehicle.

Aguirre continued to fight the officer and tried to get away again before the officer tackled him to the ground, police said. At that time, help arrived and the suspect was taken into custody.

Both men had minor cuts and scratches, police said. Aguirre was taken to the hospital to get checked out. EMTs checked the officer at the scene, who then returned to work.

Aguirre was booked on several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, trafficking illegal narcotics, possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute, DUI, reckless driving and other traffic charges, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaduipolice officer injuredu.s. & worlddrugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News