MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --Officials have arrested the daughter and granddaughter of two homicide victims killed in their Ventnor City condominium last weekend.
Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, was charged with two counts of first-degree Murder, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and first-degree Robbery Wednesday.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at approximately 10:25 a.m., on Sunday, July 8, inside a residence at 4800 Boardwalk, Ventnor City.
The cause of death for Rosen and Gordon, is multiple blunt impact injuries and the manner of death is homicide.
Prosecutors said through the course of an investigation it was learned that Barbera took a bus to New York City after committing the murders. She was identified Wednesday afternoon at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority by NYPD officers and taken into custody.
Barbera remains in custody at the NYPD Midtown South Precinct, pending extradition to New Jersey.
This is a joint investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor City Police Department.
