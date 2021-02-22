Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking garage of Dave and Buster's on Sunday night.It happened around 9:49 p.m. inside the parking garage located on Christopher Columbus Blvd.Police say the man was shot in the hip. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.